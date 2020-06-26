AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County’s “Feed The Community” food drive was a huge success Wednesday, June 24, with 20 vehicles lined up an hour in advance around the Moose Lodge in Avon Park for the event that started at 9 a.m.
The club worked Tuesday afternoon bagging food items to make enough for 150 bags of free food and drinks in five different stations. Each family received four to five different bags until the supply ran out. Donations were received from various people in the community to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It made me feel good to know we were able to help so many people in a time of need,” Aktion Club Vice President Beth Horn said.
The club quickly wrapped up their project by 10 a.m. Most food was gone within 20 minutes. Unfortunately, there were some vehicles who came later, but the supply had already been depleted. The club was able to feed approximately 40 families.
Before entering the lodge parking lot, drivers were asked to open their trunks, tailgates or windows so food items could be placed in the vehicle without any people contact. As vehicles pulled up to each station, volunteers from the Aktion Club and Highlands Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park loaded the bags and one volunteer even shut the doors, trunks or tailgates as they exited.