SEBRING — Hundreds of teens have had their proms canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Jeremy Daugherty, owner of Mobile Music & More DJ Service & Entertainment, came up with the idea to host a teen virtual dance party for the entire county. The virtual dance will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live and Instagram.
Daugherty (DJ J Money) and his son, Cameron (DJ Kool Kidd), will be playing the most popular, clean music that teens love to dance to. Freelancer Mark Flowers will be doing video broadcasting in Cross Fit Sebring, donated for the dance by Lisa Celantano.
Teens are encouraged to dress up and take pictures. DJ J Money and DJ Kool Kidd will be giving shout outs and taking requests during the night. Teens will be able to party right from the comfort of their homes.
Teens are invited to log onto the social platform they wish and sign in with the school they attend and grade level. As the idea caught on, cash and other prizes have been donated to be given throughout the night. Sevigny & Associates Eye Care has donated pairs of glasses that will be given to seniors from each municipality.
Jeremy Daugherty said he will make an appointment for prizes to be brought to the teens who win them.
Daugherty is a football coach at Avon Park High School and is well aware of what the seniors are missing out on. His 16-year-old son is a junior at the school.
“We can’t forget the teens of Highlands County,” Daughtery said. “They are just sitting at home; they can’t go to the mall or the movie. This can take their minds off the coronavirus. They can listen to clean music. Music helps people in their time of need. You can be having a bad day and get in your car and hear a song that just lifts you up.”
Daughtry has been teaching his son how to DJ for about eight years. The young man will be the primary DJ on Saturday.
Cameron said he is not nervous about performing with his years of experience. He wants to help teens, like him, whose lives have been turned upside down.
“This gets my my mind off the pandemic,” Cameron said. “It’s tragic, the seniors, that they don’t get to have their proms.”
Jeremy said that if all goes well Saturday, he might do the dances weekly. He said he has a sponsor ready if they want to do it again.
For more information, visit the Mobile Music & More DJ Service & Entertainment Facebook page.