In this photo taken on Monday, April 27, 2020, volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks with Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko’s dog in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. Donchenko knows how much attention a dog needs and she is glad that when she can’t give her fluffy little black-and-white pooch what she needs, there’s volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva to show up once a day for a walk.