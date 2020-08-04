SEBRING — If animals could give high-fives, several humans would be on the receiving end. Over the weekend, cats and dogs from the Humane Society of Highlands County and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animals Services benefited from the generosity of others.
Makayla Bean turned 9 years old on July 31. Because of COVID-19, she was unable to have a birthday party. According to her mom, Dorothy Bedgood, the family is being very careful with social distancing in light of coronavirus because of past underlying health conditions in the family. Dorothy said there could be no party with any extended family or friends.
So, when it came to asking for gifts, this young animal lover decided to ask for gifts for her furry friends in the shelters. Originally, Makayla wanted the Barbie Dream House, which she said she will ask for Christmas.
Dorothy kept asking Makayla if she was sure. The young lady stood by her convictions.
“I have a home and lots of stuff,” Makayla said. “I have lots of toys and they don’t have any. I thought they would like it if they had toys and treats. I just want them to be happy.”
She doesn’t play favorites.
“I like all different kinds of animals,” Makayla said matter-of-factly. “I love them all.”
Makayla was so determined to get over 100 items for the animals, she was willing to spend her savings to make the difference.
Makayla wants to be a veterinarian. Lt. Clay Kinslow from Animal Services spoke to Makayla about her future plans.
“I told her that one day, the county may be big enough to need a veterinarian on staff and she be that person,” Kinslow said. “I told her that when she got a little older she could even learn and work at Animal Services if she was still interested.”
During a facility tour, coordinated by Teri Dosil, the adoption manager, Kinslow taught her about microchipping and how it helps animals be reunited with their owners. The lesson did not fall on deaf ears.
“When Makayla got home, she told her grandmother to make sure the cats she rescues have chips,” Dorothy said.
Kinslow was touched by Makayla’s thoughtfulness and said the animals were thrilled with their new gifts. Makayla visited all the animals and shed a couple tears because the ones she wanted to adopt were already spoken for.
“It’s so refreshing to see a young child overlook her own presents to make the animals happy,” Kinslow said. “ She also brought donuts for the staff, also known as ‘power rings.’”
Makayla and Dorothy’s next stop was the Humane Society. Donuts, donations and another tour and potential pet snuggles ensued.
Jr. Miss Highlands County Maria Swaford also collected money and food donations for the Humane Society and delivered the loot over the weekend. Board of Director President Judy Spiegel said Maria is a big supporter of the shelter.
Newlyweds Missy Callahan and Jason Crews celebrated their nuptials and their love for rescuing animals in one fell swoop. The couple were wed July 25th. Because of the the pandemic, Missy said they were not sure who could attend the wedding.
“We are both in our 30s and had our own households that we combined,” Callahan said. “We didn’t really need anything. So we thought about our three rescue dogs and two rescue cats, and decided to pick a shelter to donate to.”
Some 40 bags of food, canned food, cleaning and office supplies, cat litter, towels and blankets were among the bountiful blessings given to the shelter. Missy said she hopes their example will inspire others to donate as well.
“It’s so nice for people to think of the animals when they don’t need things,” Spiegel said. “It seems like more people are thinking of the animals. We get a few people through the year that give up their own presents and donate them.”
Spiegel was very happy to get the donations, because of COVID-19, the annual auction was canceled. The traditional Terror Trails is still in question as COVID-19 social distancing conditions make the logistics of the buses and safety of the crew difficult.