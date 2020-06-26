SEBRING — Florida added 5,004 new COVID-19 cases in the Thursday update from the Florida Department of Health making it two consecutive days of daily increases over 5,000.
The latest DOH report also shows Highlands County had its 11th death related to the pandemic and added nine cases for a county total of 279. The latest death in Highlands was a 67-year-old female. The age range of those who died from the virus in Highlands is 59 to 83.
DOH’s county report shows that 131 of those people who have tested positive in Highlands have been men and 146 of the cases have been women. The age range for positive cases has been 0-91 with the median age being 50.
The number of Highlands cases in staff or residents in long-term care facilities is 25 (9%) and, as of Thursday’s report, there are now four cases (1%) in correctional facilities, double the number from the Wednesday report.
There have been 56 hospitalizations (20%) related to COVID-19 in Highlands over the course of the pandemic. Hospitalization counts include anyone who was hospitalized at some point during their illness. It does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, officials said 17 people remain in the hospital with virus symptoms.
Other Heartland area counties had the following increases: Hardee had six new cases for a total of 340, Okeechobee had 13 new cases for a total of 289, DeSoto had eight new cases for a total of 521, Glades had nine new cases for a total of 151 and Hendry had 14 new cases for a total of 810.
Testing data shows that statewide 1,721,812 have been tested for COVID-19 with a positive rate of 6.6%.
In Highlands, 7,308 have been tested with 3.8% positive.
Testing for the virus can be done at the Highlands County Health Department on Mondays and Fridays for those who are showing symptoms. Call 863-382-7260 to make an appointment. Testing is also being done at Central Florida Health Department, but again, appointments are required.
The Highlands News-Sun has become part of the county’s statistics now with an employee who has tested positive for the virus. As a result, attempts are being made to have office employees tested. Members of the public who were in contact with the employee have been notified.
The office continues to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on a weekly basis since it was reopened last month.
Hardee County’s positive rate, with 2,077 tested, has increased in recent days to 16.4%.
Glades County has tested 592 with 25.5% positive and Hendry County has tested 4,648 with 17.4% positive.
Statewide, there have been 114,018 cases with 3,327 deaths. More than 12,350 cases (11%) have been found in long-term care facilities and 3,518 (3%) have been found in correctional facilities.
Nationwide, there have been 2,398,491 cases with 122,020.
Worldwide, there have been 9,494,571 cases with 483,461 deaths.