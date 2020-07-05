Florida’s recent number of new COVID-19 cases show no sign of slowing down, as the state set another record with 11,458 cases with the release of Saturday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health.
It was a huge testing day for the state and the 14.10% positive testing rate for new results was the best it had been for the past five days. According to FDOH, just under 10% of the state’s population has been tested so far.
The median age for new cases in the state was 35, making it every day for two straight weeks the median age for new cases was 37 or lower.
While Texas and Florida are neck-and-neck for seeing the third-most number of cases among states, Florida is No. 15 in cases per million residents. Florida is still lagging a bit in testing, ranking No. 31 in tests given per million residents.
There were 18 new deaths in Florida to bring the toll to 3,702 for Florida residents, with another 101 deaths among non-residents.
Nineteen counties reported more than 100 new cases, with three of them — Miami-Dade (2,432), Broward (1,359) and Orange (1,166) reporting more than 1,000 new cases.
Palm Beach County reported 821 new cases, with Duval (662), Hillsborough (649) and Lee (530) breaking the 500-case barrier. Pinellas County reported 431 new cases, Manatee County saw 288 additional cases and Osceola County reported 255 new cases.
Polk County and Sarasota County both saw 247 new cases, with Seminole County tallying 216 new cases. Six additional counties saw an increase of more than 100 cases.
Highlands County saw an increase of seven new cases, bring its total to 397, with 394 of those Highlands County residents. The county held at 11 deaths.
Nearby DeSoto County saw 57 new cases overnight, as its positive testing percentage was 15%. The county has now seen 733 cases.
Okeechobee County saw an increase of 11 cases, bring its total up to 413, while Hardee County saw eight new cases, bringing its total to 504. Glades County added two cases to climb to 174 cases.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases seen in the United States has been 2,817,620, which have led to 129,575 deaths.
The U.S. has by far the most cases of any country and is No. 8 in cases per million among countries that have seen at least 10,000 cases. The death rate per million population is 399, ranking the U.S. as seventh-worst among countries with at least 10,000 cases.
Globally, the count reach 11.14 million, with 526,222 deaths. The average among all countries is 1,448 cases per million people and 68.1 deaths per million population.