SEBRING — Monday was the second day in a row with a good-size drop in coronavirus cases for the state. The Florida Department of Health's Monday report showed 4,247 new cases of the virus on Aug. 9. That was down from 6,229 new cases reported on Sunday. Florida's 4,247 new cases are the lowest since June 22. The new infections bring the state's overall cases to 536,961.
Two days of relatively low new cases does not necessarily mean a trend, but it is nice to see. Monday's positivity rate was 8.6%, a slight increase from Sunday's 8.47% but still the third-best in the past two weeks. Florida's overall positivity rate is 13.36%.
Florida added 93 more deaths for an overall total of 8,277 people whose death is attributed to COVID-19. The 93 deaths were a decent drop from Sunday's 129 deaths.
Parents sending their students back to school in less than a week, depending on the district, are surely watching the numbers. Of the new cases, Florida had 429 new cases in those 17 and younger. The total cases for the minors is now 42,198.
Highlands County also saw a significant drop in the number of new cases of COVID to bring the total to 1,449, up 14 cases from Sunday's reported 1,435. The deaths attributed to COVID-19 remain at 37. The county's positivity rate did have an uptick from Sunday with 9.3% and the county's overall positivity rate is 9.01% overall.
As far as the school-age children, the county added two cases of children under the age of 17 on Monday for a total of 102. For the county's school-age children, the positivity rate is 10.2%.
Highlands County hospitals reported 54 hospitalizations and have had a total of 161 people treated in their facilities overall. The hospital bed census is 208 and there are 51 available or 19.69%. The county's ICU bed census is 26 with seven beds available or 21.21%.
Of the 1,449 cases, they are between the ages of 0-98 years old, with a median age of 31 on Monday and with 48 overall.
Dade County continued to see quadruple number on Monday with 1,157 new cases of coronavirus. Several counties around the state have triple digit cases of coronavirus. Dade and the following counties account for 2,909 new cases. The triple-digit increases were reported in Broward – 679, Collier - 111, Escambia – 124, Hillsborough – 145, Lee – 107, Orange – 133, Palm Beach – 282 and Polk – 171.
Nationwide, the number of positive cases has reached 5,063,770 with 163,156 deaths. Globally, the pandemic has reached 19,936,547 cases and 732,467 deaths.