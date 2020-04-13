This good news story sponsored by Joe’s Lawn and Tree Service, 863-441-4454.
AVON PARK — A couple of Avon Park businesses, Little Italy Restaurant and Bill Jarrett Ford Inc., joined the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce and the members of AdventHealth Foundation to organize and present lunch and dinner meal donations Thursday to hospital employees of AdventHealth Sebring.
Vans from Bill Jarrett Ford traveled to Little Italy Restaurant to collect 220 donated lunches that had been prepared. Bill Jarrett Ford delivered the donated meals from the restaurant at 825 W. Main St. in Avon Park to AdventHealth Sebring. The reason was to help feed and support AdventHealth employees and essential personnel dedicated to ensuring regional health and well being during the current national COVID-19 crisis, according to Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos.
Bill Jarrett said it was a way to say thank you for many years of service that the hospital staff has provided in the county and at times like this when there is added stress.
“Benny [Fischetti] from Little Italy was kind enough to partner with all of us and the chamber. We had a feel-good moment today, a wonderful experience,” Jarrett said. “We appreciate the sheriff’s department out there getting us there safely. It was just the right thing to do at the moment.”
The philanthropic partnership of these Avon Park Chamber of Commerce members would be repeated later in the day with delivery of another 130 evening meals for dinner to AdventHealth.
Karos said, “This exemplifies the possibilities of goodwill when chamber members come together and make a real difference in the lives of people on the front lines protecting our health and safety fighting the coronavirus.”
“It is humbling to see the amazing goodwill demonstrated by Avon Park Chamber of Commerce members coming together to support each other and hundreds of others working on the front lines of a national pandemic to ensure our health. It is obvious to me people do care and are trying in their own individual ways to help each other through this difficult time as we all look forward to better times ahead,” Karos said.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce gave thanks to Advent Health Foundation President/CEO is Randy Surber, Christen Johnson, Advent Health Foundation Executive Director, Bill Jarrett and Bill Jarrett Ford Inc. of Avon Park and Benny Fischetti, owner of Little Italy Restaurant, for their combined cooperation and dedicated community service in making this volunteer donation idea into a reality.
The Advent Health Foundation Volunteer Services and Child Learning Center is currently making plans to expand their community outreach food donation program into regions of Highlands County that include Sebring and Lake Placid (Florida) respectively.