AVON PARK — The City Council continues to explore a stimulus program to assist residential and business utility customers within the City limits due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
After initial discussions at its April 13 meeting, council discussed the proposal recently as city staff compiles data and checks its finances to assure that the city and CRA budgets could fund the plan.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the stimulus for businesses would be for entities that have a city occupational license. They would not be eligible even if they got city water and sewer service if they were outside the city limits.
She stressed that the city has to make sure it has enough contingency funds and check other budget items in order to do this, but so far it seems promising.
There are 257 businesses within the city limits, Sutherland noted.
City staff is still compiling data related to the Main Street and Southside Community Redevelopment Districts because CRA funds would pay for the businesses within the CRA districts, she explained. The city would finance the program for the remainder of the businesses within the city.
CRA funds cannot be used for the residential stimulus so the city would fund it, Sutherland said. There are about 5,500 residential utility accounts within the city limits.
“We still haven’t designated an amount,” she said. “Council so far seems onboard with the whole premise of doing this, but it will come down to the availability of funds so I don’t want to get people’s hopes too high.
“We are just doing the math and getting the data ready so we can go ahead and really narrow it down to make sure we are still solvent when we are done with it.”
Sutherland noted at its April 15 meeting, council discussed for residential accounts a reduction of about $20 for three months in the utility bill, which equates to one whole free month.
For businesses, the council is considering a larger amount in the hundreds of dollars that would be a credit on their utility bill.