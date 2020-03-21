AVON PARK — At an emergency meeting Friday morning, the Avon Park City Council passed a resolution declaring a State of Emergency, which authorizes the city manager to take actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city’s citizens and utility system customers.
At the meeting there was a physical quorum of three with Mayor Garrett Anderson, Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Brenda Gray present. Councilman Jim Barnard participated by phone. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was out of town.
After the unanimous approval of the resolution declaring a State of Emergency, City Manager Mark Schrader said the health and safety of the city’s citizens and employees is the top priority during this time.
Earlier in the week he checked with the utility billing department and the city will not cut off anyone’s water service at this time, he said. City workers are following the CDC’s recommendations on washing hands and avoid touching their face and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
All the events at the Community Center have been canceled until the end of April, Schrader noted.
Fire Chief Andy Marcy his firefighters are doing a self assessment of their health before they come to work and are told to do so before they enter the Fire Station and doing it 12 hours later and when they leave.
If someone gets symptoms at work they won’t let the next employees in before a thorough cleaning, he said. They are trying to avoid a situation where 10 people are in quarantine.
“So far it is working well; we don’t have any concerns,” Marcy said.
With nothing time sensitive on the agendas, the City Council canceled the Community Redevelopment Agency and City Council meetings that were scheduled for Monday.
Governor Ron DeSantis issue an Executive Order suspending any Florida Statute that requires a quorum to be present in person or requires a local government body to meet at a specific public place. Also, local government bodies may utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Florida Statutes.
The Executive Order does not waive any other requirement under the Florida Constitution and “Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Laws.”