AVON PARK — Avon Park High School had four new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Dec. 12 with one case leading to the quarantine of more than 30 students.
The COVID-19 school listing from the Florida Department of Health showed a total of four cases in the week of Dec. 6-12 at Avon Park High with three cases in students and one case listed as “unknown.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said, with the four cases at Avon Park High, a couple of the students were at school multiple days and one of those cases prompted the quarantine of more than 30 students due to the window of the exposure.
“We continue to see the uptick that the community and the nation as a whole has seen , but it still appears, with the different students who were quarantined after potential exposure, those students don’t seem to be getting sick so the spread still appears to be very limited within the schools from all the data that we can gather,” he said.
Eight other district schools had new virus cases, but only one or two new cases in each school.
The schools with two new cases were: Avon and Cracker Trail elementary schools and Sebring Middle and Sebring High.
The schools with one new case were: Fred Wild, Lake Country and Lake Placid elementary schools and Lake Placid Middle.
The majority of the cases were in students.
Only one new case was in a teacher and that was the case at Lake Placid Middle School.
There were no new cases in the district among support staff and three cases were listed as “unknown.”
One Highlands County private school had new virus cases in the week of Dec. 6-12 and that was Heartland Christian School with two new cases — one student and one unknown.
Around the Heartland in Hendry County, Labelle High School had one of the largest number of new cases in a K-12 school in the state with 15, which included eight students, three teachers, one staff member and three unknown for a total of 25 cases from Sept. 6 through Dec. 12.
Clewiston High School had six new cases, which included four students, one staff member and one unknown.