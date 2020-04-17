AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council turned down a request of a non-profit church group that wanted to use the city’s Community Center for a conference next month.
The Mt. Zion Church asked the city if it could use its Community Center free of charge for its 2020 Outreach Conference.
Councilman Jim Barnard said the event was schedule around May 23, but the council was in agreement not to approve the request because it involved a group of 100 people.
“We didn’t think it was smart for the city to rent out the Community Center at this time to a group of 100 people when COVID-19 is still out there and the Avon Park numbers are still climbing. It just wouldn’t be safe to bring 100 people,” he said.
In his opinion, Barnard didn’t think the state is at the top of the curve yet in the number of virus cases, with a number of new cases on a daily basis.
“We are not going to rent the Community Center to anybody ... at least through the end of May and possibly June,” he said.
The city would have liked to have supported the Mt. Zion Church, and its annual conference, which is an expanding organization, he said, but it was too much of a risk to have it at this time and the council members agreed 100% on that.