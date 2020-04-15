AVON PARK — During its virtual meeting on Monday the City Council discussed providing some financial relief to the city's utility customers due to the effects of COVID-19.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Tuesday she was hoping for a reduction or credit for the residents' utility bills. She wants to see if the city can afford to provide a $20 credit for three separate months to its residents' utility bill. It is not a lot of money, but for quite a few people it is — especially for those who have not been able to pay their bills, she told fellow council members.
Also, Sutherland is seeking a level of relief for the city's 257 businesses.
The city and the Community Redevelopment Agencies combined have nearly $600,000 in contingency funds and money left over from unfilled positions and some over-budgeted amounts, she noted.
"I suggested $500 to $1,000 for the businesses in terms of relief for those businesses as a credit on their utility bill as well," Sutherland said.
The City Council liked the idea and it was discussed whether or not to base the credit on a percentage of the utility bill, but she believes it would be easier to do a lump sum across the board, Sutherland said.
City staff was asked to see what would be most feasible in providing some level of credit on utility accounts.
"I personally would prefer that the funding go towards whatever that business owner wants to use it for whether if it is for the electric bill, which we don't pay for, or whether they want to paint the building or do something different with their building or for the employees or payroll or insurance or whatever," Sutherland said.
The majority of the council seemed to favor the utility credit, she said.
"The CRA plan does allow stimulus for businesses and for improvement and retention of quality of life issues so it total fits what the CRA can do," Sutherland noted.
Councilman Jim Barnard said since there is extra money in the CRA budgets, the city budget staff will come up with an amount by the next county that can provide utility credits. It won't be a large amount, but every little bit helps.
"I think it is very innovative," he said. He gives credit to Sutherland who came up with the idea.