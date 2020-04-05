This good news story sponsored by Eagle’s Nest Early Learning Center, 2151 U.S. 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-451-5111.
AVON PARK — An Avon Park self storage business is helping a local restaurant during these challenging times of social distancing and economic impacts due to the coronavirus.
Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers site property managers Gary and Maria Stoltzfus selected Little Italy Pizza on Main Street, Avon Park, as part of a Storage Zone corporate effort to assist hometown/local restaurants.
The Avon Park Storage Zone is across from South Florida State College and near U.S. 27.
Gary explained all 34 of the Storage Zone locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are purchasing gift certificates from whatever restaurant each location chooses.
“My wife and I picked out Little Italy so we will give him [owner Benny Fischetti] $1,000 for his gift certificates,” he said. The Storage Zone is buying 40 gift certificates to Little Italy at $25 a piece to distribute to customers and for other uses after the current situation is over.
Fischetti said it was a good idea.
“It is great that he [Gary] did that,” he said. “We will make it through this; we break it down to a little skeleton crew; we get our loyal customers in here.
“We are not as bad hit as some of the major areas like St. Petersburg and the Miami area.”
A lot of people are hurting and a lot of waitresses could use it, Fischetti said.
Little Italy Pizza at 825 W. Main St. has been in business in Avon Park for six years.
The Storage Zone President/CEO stated in a letter that it has been close to a month since many restaurants and businesses throughout the country have been forced to temporarily close or limit hours and services. It is clear that the effects of this public health crisis is going to be more disruptive to our communities than we originally anticipated.
Many restaurants have closed or cut back to basic offerings and take out services and packaged meals ready for pickup. It has been extremely difficult and challenging for many of our hometown restaurants with many of these establishments doing so much for the communities in which they are located and in may ways are the heart of their hometown.
Storage Zone Business Center’s President and CDO has pledged to purchase a minimum of $50,000 in gift certificates from the independent hometown restaurants serving Storage Zone Market areas.
These gift certificates will be redeemed at a later date — after the current crisis is over — as customer appreciation gifts, new customer incentives, employee rewards and corporate Christmas gifts.
There are three goals: provide some operating cash to smaller independent restaurants at a time when it is most needed; encourage other businesses and individuals to purchase gift certificates from their neighboring independent hometown restaurants as future marketing investments or as very simple, thoughtful Christmas gifts and get people back in these restaurant establishments once this crisis is behind us.