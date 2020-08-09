In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York. Apple has managed to shine amid the gloom, putting it on the cusp of becoming the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. With its stock already up 50% this year, the only question among analysts is whether Apple will pass the $2 trillion milestone before the release of its next-generation iPhones in October.