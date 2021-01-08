In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker directs vehicles to a COVID-19 test area at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week.