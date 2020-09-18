Anindita Mitra, 61, flanked by her sons Satyajit Mitra, right and Abhijit Mitra, pose with portraits of her husband late Narayan Mitra, at her house in Silchar, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Narayan Mitra, wasn’t listed among those killed by the coronavirus that authorities put out daily because the test results confirming COVID-19 arrived after his death.