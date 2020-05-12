LAKE PLACID — Normally when Lake Placid Police Department shows up with fire trucks in tow, it is cause for alarm. However, on Wednesday, they formed a parade of lights to honor Irene F. Ashby on her 100th birthday, which was actually on Thursday, at Balmoral Assisted Living Facility.
When you have 100 candles on a cake, it’s handy to have Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor on site with his crews. A caravan decorated with balloons and streamers were driven by friends and family while they shouted birthday wishes to Irene. Because the assisted living facility has strict precautions in place regarding visitors, Irene waved to her admirers from the front entrance. She surely never imagined getting a surprise party thrown in her honor in the middle of a pandemic. There are not too many people who can say they had Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler sing Happy 100th Birthday to them over a loudspeaker either.
Family brought gifts and love to this new kind of partying with social distancing. Her daughter, Janie Williams, organized the shindig and Irene was thrilled to see her son Robert and several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance.
Irene married Robert D. Ashby (senior) in November 1942 at the very first, First Baptist Church of Providence where her husband was stationed.
Robert Ashby Sr. made a career of 32 years in the U.S. Navy, and an additional two years in the United States Army. He finally retired in Sanford, Florida. The couple had three children — Janie Williams, Robert Ashby and Linda Bratton, who preceded her parents in death.
Irene has four grandchildren, Kim Dixon, Terri Lynn Bratton, Nick Ashby and Kate Slezick. She has nine great grandchildren and another little girl due any day, who will be named Audrey.
The Ashbys celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary in November of 1992 before Robert’s death in March of ‘93.
Irene raised three children and kept an immaculate house, according to Williams.
“She has always had a beautiful smile,” Williams said. “She could get testy, that’s probably why she’s lived so long.”
Williams said her mom was always a Baptist and woman of faith, which she attributed to her long life.
“I can’t say it’s because she cooked and ate healthy. She was a southern cook but she walked miles every morning. Her favorite foods now are fried fish and shrimp. They still let her walk at Balmoral when there is no one else around.”
Irene was a bit frustrated with the social guidelines that did not allow gathering of many of the staff.
“I’m friends with all of them; they should all be here.”
She also said being 100 felt the same as it did being 99 the day before.
“Knowing the Lord has kept me alive,” Irene commented on her longevity.