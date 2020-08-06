SEBRING — A school supply drive was held by Ashley Oaks Homeowners Association in Sebring. For a second year in a row the residents of this 55-plus community gathered school supplies to assist the parents and teachers at Woodlawn Elementary School.
Activities Committee member June Weyrauch said, “We are a very social community and COVID-19 has temporarily stopped our events. We decided we could still help our community and stay safe by having this school supply drive. Ashley Oaks is a very giving community and it shows.”
Ashley Oaks residents delivered the supplies to the school on Aug. 4.