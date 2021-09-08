Long car lines waiting for COVID-19 tests at clinics are a sign of the times. Although there are several places to get tested, they may not have appointments available for a couple of days. Some people have turned to at-home COVID tests.
There are two types of COVID tests sold in drug stores, a Rapid Antigen Test and a PCR (diagnostic lab tests). The tests vary in price from about $24 for a two-pack of so-called rapid tests to $124 for a more accurate single PCR test that is mailed to a lab, such as Labcorp.
What readers need to know when choosing a test that is right for them depends on what they are using the tests for. For example, not all tests meet the Food and Drug Administration requirements. There’s no sense wasting money on tests that do not fit the bill for what’s needed. Ask a pharmacist when in doubt. Many of the big drug stores are showing some tests as out of stock, so you may want to check on availability before heading out.
Perhaps the most important question about home tests are their efficacy. Distinguished Professor Dr. Tom Unnasch of University of South Florida’s College of Public Health shared his knowledge of the tests.
Unnasch said the at-home tests are about 80% accurate. However, for improved accuracy, the tests should be repeated in a couple of days. He said if he tested twice and one of those came back positive, he would consider himself infected.
“That means that the two sequential tests together will give you a sensitivity of 96%, which means that you’re only going to miss four out of every 100,” he said.
Unnasch uses at-home tests himself for traveling purposes.
“So, if you feel like you have symptoms, or if a person has been in contact with somebody who has COVID, and they want to monitor themselves, those at-home tests are probably not a bad thing to do.”
Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, also said in an interview on Aug. 23 that with frequent testing, the more accurate are the home tests.
“You can improve their performance by using them frequently. In other words, a one-time test could mislead you. But that test done every two days in sequence is less likely to mislead you,” Poland said.
Unnasch said the virus is a small piece of RNA wrapped up in a “little M&M-type capsule” that has proteins on the outside of it.
“The home tests are what’s called an antigen test,” he said.
The antigen tests measure the protein molecules but does not do any amplification. Unnasch explained why the PCR tests are much more sensitive.
“The PCR test, what it does is, it’ll take that single molecule of RNA that’s in there, and purify that RNA, and then you go through a process where it’ll turn that RNA into about 100 trillion copies. And then, it looks to see if there’s 100 trillion copies there. So, it’s much, much, much more sensitive,” he said.
The PCR tests are not the ones at the grocery store but are the types he runs in his labs. Some are available at pharmacies but must be mailed into the labs. The turn-around time on most say within 72 hours of the lab receiving the results.
More information on testing sites in Highlands County and surrounding areas can be found at Floridahealthcovid19.gov.