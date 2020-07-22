SEBRING – Student athletes and their parents will have to sign a COVID-19 waiver in order to play sports this summer and during the 2020-2021 school year. The waiver is not just for athletes, it is also for all extracurricular activities for grades 6-12. The waiver is similar to others from The School Board of Highlands County for field trips and sports, but this waiver is specific to coronavirus.
“One of the primary reasons to require any waiver is for parents/guardians to acknowledge that there is a risk in participation,” said Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge. “In this specific waiver we were asking for specific actions by the parent as well, including monitoring their own child’s health, keeping them home if they were not feeling well or if they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
The measures that parents are agreeing to when they sign the waiver are:
• Perform daily temperature checks on my child(ren) to screen for fever before arrival for the activity.
• Make a visual inspection of my child(ren) for signs of illness.
• Confirm that my child(ren) has not been in contact with someone or has either tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or is waiting for test results.
• I agree to promptly pick up my child(ren) or arrange for pickup if signs or symptoms of illness are present.
• I understand that children are to remain home until illness-free for at least 72 hours without the use of medicine.
• I also voluntarily assume all risks that I and/or my child(ren) may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 as a result of participation in the activity, and that such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, sickness, and/or death,” the waiver states. Parents acknowledge the risk of infection to students, staff, volunteers and others if they do not adhere to the safety guidelines above
The neighboring counties of DeSoto, Hardee and Pasco are also asking parents and students to sign waivers to participate in sports or extracurricular activities.