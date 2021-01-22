SEBRING — Deputies want to find out who might have shot at a couple of ATV riders on Wednesday night on E.O. Douglas Avenue.
One of the two were hit, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. They rode away from the scene, for unknown reasons, to Ellington Avenue, and someone called 911 from there.
The victim, a 25-year-old male, was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Dressel said. The other rider is a 36-year-old man.
Deputies first received the call at 6:57 p.m. when emergency responders determined that the rider was actually shot in the county, not in the city limits where he was found.
Dressel said the man is stable. Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said fire crews and emergency medical personnel found the injured man in a yard on Ellington Avenue and transported him to Highlands Regional Medical Center, from which he was airlifted to a regional trauma center.
The riders were heading along E.O. Douglas Avenue. Dressel does not know which direction they were headed, but said witnesses believed the shots did not come from a car or house but “from the bushes” or similar cover along the road.
Maddox said fire crews told him they could hear the shots from the downtown firehouse on Mango Street, where they can often here nearby shootings take place.
Dressel said if anyone has information, deputies urge them to call 402-7250 and leave a message with the Criminal Investigations Unit, or leave a tip on either the Sheriff’s Office mobile app or the website at www.highlandssheriff.org.
They can also make an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-866-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.