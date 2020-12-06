SEBRING, FL – AdventHealth care team members received a written surprise as Chet Brojek, president of the Avon Park Rotary Club, delivered more than 200 handwritten notes of thanks and encouragement to AdventHealth Sebring COVID-19 patient care nurses.
“Our club wanted to do something with a personal touch for our heroes on the front line at AdventHealth,” Brojek said. “We thought that a handwritten personal thanks would be a meaningful way to express how much we appreciate their service to patients and our community.”
Each note was handwritten by members of the local Rotary chapter and personally addressed to each nurse on the COVID-19 unit.
“This gesture of gratitude speaks volumes,” said Randy Surber, AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula president and CEO. “Our care teams have spent countless hours working in intense conditions to care for our COVID positive patients. These meaningful acts of kindness, speak to the hearts of our frontline care teams.”
For more information about how to get involved with AdventHealth or to express gratitude to our frontline care teams, contact the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation at 863-402-5525.