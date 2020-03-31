SEBRING — It was back to learning Monday for Highlands County students, but not back to school after an extended two-week spring break ended with teachers providing instruction online and students utilizing online resources.
Schools and colleges across the nation are going virtual for their instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
School Board of Highlands County Management Information Director Darrell Layfield said Monday there were reports of internet slowness, which was anticipated due to the whole nation using this instructional model.
“For the most part, everything went very well today for The School Board of Highlands County,” he said. All staff worked very hard last week planning and modeling online instruction.
There were many hours of virtual professional development in groups and one on one, Layfield said. “The Curriculum Department in conjunction with MIS have worked tirelessly to develop our Instructional Continuity Plan.”
Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty said some of his teachers are working from their classrooms after the deep cleaning of the campus during spring break.
Some like the structure of being in the classroom and the separation from work and home, but others are working from home, he said. Also, some teachers are coming to school because they don’t have quality internet at their home with some being in very rural areas of the county.
About 25% of his staff was on campus Monday, Doty said.
Most of his staff already had knowledge about Google Classroom, which helped in the transition to the virtual platform, he said.
The Florida Department of Education announced Monday that following up on the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran to continue education for Florida students, Florida Virtual School will provide up to 100 free digital courses to all Florida schools for Florida students through the end of the school year.
These courses are available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and will be hosted through select Learning Management Systems (LMS). An LMS system is a software application that many school districts throughout Florida utilize for the delivery of educational courses and training programs, such as Blackboard or Canvas.
Also, Walker Memorial Academy, Avon Park, closed its campus to the public effective today.
In a message to parents, the academy stated, as you may be aware, the situation with COVID-19 is intensifying and expected to peak within the next few weeks. In order to take all precautions necessary and keep everyone safe, Walker Memorial Academy will close and will not be opened to the public beginning, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Parents had been advised to pick up packets or assignments from teachers at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday prior to the closing of the campus.
The school has a drop box for hard copies of assignments to be submitted, parents were advised and also informed, that this should end shortly as more video conferences, assignments, projects, etc. will be administered online.