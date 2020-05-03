SEBRING — Their conductor’s batons may be collecting dust and their band rooms are silent, but the School Board of Highlands County’s high school band directors are continuing their music instruction despite the challenge of not being about see or hear their students in person.
Since schools closed to students due to COVID-19 precautions, students are now learning from home and all teachers have utilized different strategies to continue instruction. But, the band directors have the unique challenge of not being able see and hear the students as a group and the students themselves are missing out on that musical interaction.
Lake Placid High Band Director Josh Vaughn said it has been a challenge, to say the least.
“I can only imagine how the students are handling the situation,” he added.
For an ensemble, it is definitely difficult to keep the momentum going that you had the first part of year getting ready for a performance, Vaughn said. “However, I am currently trying a different approach and focusing instruction on how to have meaningful practice.
“Being able to look at music we are doing as a group and directing our attention to technique and other areas of their specific instrument to gain a better understanding of what can be improved upon so that when the ensemble is back to rehearsing together, we can focus on the overall sound of the band, blending and balance, etc. because we have put the work in during out practice time.”
Vaughn is utilizing an online practice program called SmartMusic that has method books, exercises and even concert band music that students can pull up on their computer, practice and record themselves playing the part, then the program will grade it based on the criteria he has set in the assignment.
“So far it has been successful for the students who are using it,” he said.
For some that have internet issues or circumstances that doesn’t give them the opportunity to use it, Vaughn has his students keep a practice log to go over the same material.
“Really, my main goal is to be present for the students, answer their questions, give them feedback and encouragement,” he said.
Sebring High Band Director Tony Juliano said the band is indeed still playing and planning to return for a productive year once it is known what this next season will allow them to do.
All competitions have been cancelled until further notice. So the question looming over us is “Will there be competitions?” he said.
The students very much look forward to competitions because of travel and seeing what music looks like in other counties, Juliano said. Competitions are in fact one of the only ways that our musical youth experience music culture from other communities.
The positive side of online musical instruction is that it is “only’ individual instruction, Juliano said.
There are no applications capable of having students play at once and hear each other at once like you do in rehearsal, he noted. The lag between all of the microphones and speakers is simply too clumsy to replicate an actual rehearsal.
Juliano is motivating his students by looking forward to next year and the Marching Band, Jazz Band and performing with the Highlands County Concert Band.
He described one of his methods to keep students playing and improving.
“I had them take their instruments home to submit videos of them playing what we call “pass-offs. These pass-offs are simple exercises that cover the technical ability and musical skills that I will need for next year.
“Any flaws in their playing I can diagnose and work individually with them to correct the problems, even respond with a video of my own where I play the exercise for them and talk my way through it,” Juliano said.
The negative side of this experience has been that the students really miss seeing each other! he said. It turns out that social interaction via online or virtual media is simply no replacement for the in-person camaraderie of the student experience when they come to rehearsal.
“To me that is fascinating and exciting because this is now strong evidence that our band is never going away because kids need a place to be socially accepted,” Juliano said. “For many, that place is in the ‘ol band room with their instrument, favorite music, and favorite people.”
Avon Park High Band Director Anthony Jones has been a band director for the past 35 years.
“It’s definitely been a challenge for the first time to have to teach band students online,” he said. “We are used to playing and performing as an ensemble, now we must communicate with each other over the computer.”
All of Avon Park High School is using Google Classroom as part of the “learn from home” effort.
“I’ve had to be creative to keep my band students playing by using a program called Flipgrid,” Jones explained. “Flipgrid allows students to record the assignments on their instruments for me and I listen and evaluate their performance. I give them feedback and record their grades in Skyward.”
Each class is supposed to have two grades per week, he noted.
What’s great about Flipgrid is that it is tied to Google Classroom and the students can access it from their Band Google Classroom page, Jones said. “For the band I assign scales, etudes and passages for the students to prepare so they can record for me on Flipgrid.”
For the students in the Color Guard, Jones gives them an assignment such as — create a flag/rifle or sabre routine to a song from the 80’s or 90’s. They do a presentation on Flipgrid, which is then graded by Jones.
With school ending abruptly this past March, Jones related that there are many unanswered questions like how to do Color Guard or Drum Line tryouts for next fall?
“Will I be able to have a Band Camp in July and not fully knowing what my instrumentation will be because of all the uncertainty of what the next few month will bring with Covid-19?” Jones said as an example of the challenges in planning for the band program.
“At Avon Park High School we have an awesome administration and teaching staff,” he said. “We have made a successful and fast transition to teaching online and keeping our students engaged in learning.”