SEBRING — Did you get a phone call or email on Feb. 2 about the county’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list?
If you didn’t, you’re not in line, even if you signed up on Jan. 11 or sometime after that using the county’s registration portal. Spokespersons for the county report that calls and emails went out Feb. 2 to people on that list, but not everyone on the list had typed in a correct email address or phone number.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for the county, said 20,000 people signed up just on Jan. 11, the second day the portal was open. In three-and-a-half weeks, the county-maintained list grew to the point that it still has 30,000 people on it.
If someone signed up on the county portal and didn’t get that call or email on Feb. 2, they aren’t in line, Rybinski said, and will need to register with the state-run portal at myvaccine.fl.gov to get into the queue. They can also call 866-200-3858 or use the TTY number at 833-476-1513.
Rybinski said Friday that people who have signed up on the state-run list since Feb. 2 are in line, but the county will clear its list first before scheduling people from the state list. Those lists have not been combined or mixed in any way.
She and other county and state health officials ask people to be patient and wait for staff to contact them with an appointment.
As of now, Rybinski said, vaccinations are moving faster with both first- and second-dose appointments. Last Thursday saw 1,499 vaccine doses given out at the county COVID-19 vaccine Point of Distribution (POD) in the former JCPenney at Lakeshore Mall: 955 first doses and 544 second doses.
Saturday, Feb. 6, however, saw the county’s biggest single-day distribution, she said: 1,666 total doses, consisting of 879 first doses and 787 second doses.
The new POD handles higher traffic volumes, and Rybinski said many who have come through have been pleased with the process. She also thanks those who follow rules, arrive promptly at their appointment time and maintain social distance while in line.
Anyone who received a first dose at Lakeshore Mall will get a call from staff for their second dose at or after the 28-day waiting period — either by phone or by email. Make sure to bring the vaccination card issued with your first dose. You will need it to get the second shot.
Do people still do “vaccine tourism,” even in-state? Yes, Rybinski said, but they are Florida residents, so they qualify.
How far will people drive for a shot? “You’d be surprised,” Rybinski said, naming off Fort Myers and Gainesville.
One elderly lady declined a second shot appointment because she got one near home in Tampa. Back in January, her daughter drove her more than two hours to Highlands County for that first dose.