Editor’s note: This is the first of a series about those who are behind the masks fighting COVID-19.
SEBRING — Health care workers and support staff have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle for more than 18 months. From doctors to nurses, chaplains to housekeeping, they are tired beyond imagination and pray for an end to the pandemic.
While inundated with COVID patients without any real break, team members are trying their best to encourage and inspire each other to provide the best care possible for their patients. AdventHealth’s Emergency Room Manager Shannon Smith is among them. She gave the Highlands News-Sun a glimpse into the life of a busy healthcare member.
“I think that a lot of the nurses have just come to know COVID as a new normal,” she said.
She said the nurses had hoped they were coming “out of the darkness” against COVID but then they were hit with another wave “almost overnight, with a vengeance.” The nurses were just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but it was quickly snuffed out.
“I think that there’s a little bit of discouragement right now,” she said. “And we’re all just trying to link arms and push through together.
“I think that we nurses are in this business to take care of people to make them feel better, especially the nurses that work for Advent,” she said. “We want to make people whole; we really live that mission statement. And I think that, day-in and day-out, seeing the death rates, and just people that are just so sick, and there’s really only supportive care that we can give.”
Smith said the exhaustion was both physical and mental.
“You know, we’re all just treading water at this point. And we’re trying to keep that smile on our face and encourage our patients. I think that when you have someone as sick as they are, you want them to have their family support, you want to be in that room with them at all times,” Smith said. “Those are things that nurses do, we encourage their families to come in, we sit, and we hold their hand, we pray with them. And with COVID, we’ve almost had to, like, put them in a bubble and say, ‘I’m sorry, but we can’t let anybody in,’ and that has been above and beyond the most difficult part of the journey.”
Staff has had to be creative with visitors, with visits being done through windows. However, not all rooms have windows or are too high, such as on the third floor. iPads have been implemented to hold face-to-face visits with family, which Smith said has been helpful. These visits take place even if the patient is on a ventilator to provide comfort for the families. Nurses and other staff have been using their own iPhones for patients to use FaceTime.
As a manager, supporting her staff members is imperative to Smith in these difficult times. Sometimes someone might need an extended lunch or need their duties covered for a bit if they are having “a minute.” Having compassion goes a long way.
“They all know my door is always open. I’m available to my staff 24 hours a day. So, if they need to call to talk, it’s a safe place for them to do that. But they have really been good to each other,” she said. “Advent has offered an employee assistance program; they brought in counselors for all of us. They’ve really gone above and beyond; they have different things that they do to show how much they love their nurses. To me, they’re really appreciative towards us. That helps as well, to keep us encouraged. Sometimes you feel alone in the battle, you know?”
Everyone is working longer hours with less time for friends and family. Smith said that in all careers, there must be a time at the end of your shift, where you leave your work at the door.
“But I think we’ve gotten to a point where it’s hard to turn it off,” she said.
Not everyone has someone with medical knowledge in their families who can relate to what they are going through, Smith said.
“I know, like my poor husband, he probably should have a degree in counseling at this point, because he has to listen to it all,” she said.
Smith said her husband has spent many late nights with her just listening to her cry.
Along with the darkness, there have been some rays of light; for Smith it is seeing how resilient the nurses are.
“Seeing what nurses are capable of has been nothing short of miraculous,” she said with a voice choked with emotion. “We really do care. There’s genuine care in our hearts. I think that that’s been the most amazing thing I’ve seen.
“I want people to know that we are still here to care for them. We’re here to support our community. I was born and raised here. This is home for me and I really, truly feel like this is my calling.”