SEBRING — Many non-profits, like all businesses, have seen a drastic decline in their donations to their cause since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are various reasons for the slow down in charitable funds: Some thrift stores operated by the charities were forced to shut down while others had more needs to meet than normal and private donors also felt economic loss. Belk’s semiannual Charity Sale is here at the perfect time to help local 501 (C)3 charities. The opportunity is open to all non-profits, including those that help animals.
Lakeshore Mall Belk Manager Joe Figueroa is calling all 501(C)3 charities to sign up to participate in the sale. Here’s the gist of how it works: It costs nothing for the charities to sign up. Then the charities are given free tickets to sell to their friends, family and the public. The charity representatives sell the tickets for $5 each. The non-profit keeps 100% of the ticket proceeds. The ticket is worth a $10 coupon. Who doesn’t love a coupon?
The Charity Sale is a private sale where customers save money on goods throughout the store, which will hopefully have increased foot traffic with the sale from the tickets. The sale is Oct. 9-11 and Nov. 13-15.
The sale is what Figueroa calls a “win-win” for everyone.
“Belk implemented, for the first time this year, virtual tickets,” Figueroa said. “However, to ensure your donations stay in Highlands County, talk to someone local selling tickets.”
Anyone who wants to register their non-profit, should call Figueroa at 863-385-3200.
According to the company, Belk’s Charity Sales have raised an excess of $50 million for over 6,000 non-profits.