A worker moves a casket to be incinerated at a crematorium in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The biggest crematorium in the Czech Republic has been overwhelmed by mounting numbers of pandemic victims. With new confirmed COVID-19 infections around record highs, the situation looks set to worsen. Authorities in the northeastern city of Ostrava have been speeding up plans to build a fourth furnace but, in the meantime, have sought help from the government’s central crisis committee for pandemic coordination.