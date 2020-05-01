In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Bryan Cox walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland.