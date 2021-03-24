Highlands County saw its new coronavirus cases more than double over Monday as the Florida Department of Health released the daily report on Tuesday. The good news is that there is still only 15 new cases, but it is a jump from six the day before.
The cumulative total is now 7,531 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,447 were from residents and 84 from non-residents, which is one more non-resident than yesterday.
There were no new deaths reported so, they remain at 313 people who have died from COVID.
Testing was up significantly with 239 processed and 225 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.86%, which was less than Monday because there were so many more tests done.
In all, there have been 592 hospitalizations with 28 people hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, per Agency for Health Care Agency.
In a press release the Highlands County Board Board of County Commission urged those who are due to get their booster shots. The BoCC wants to help those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are concerned about when they will get their second dose.
Many people are confused about the date found on the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card. It is important to remember that the date on the back of the card is not an appointment date. It is just a reminder of the earliest date you are eligible for your second dose.
If the date on your card has passed, the county wants you to come to the Highlands County vaccine site between 8:30-11 a.m. any day the site is open.
The vaccine site is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week. It is inside the former JCPenney store at Lakeshore Mall.
Individuals must bring a photo ID, their vaccination card that shows the Highlands County Point of Distribution (POD) as the vaccine site, along with a completed consent form.
Visit bit.ly/HCvaccine to access and print a blank Moderna vaccine screening and consent form and fill it in ahead of time. Blank forms will also be available at the vaccine site to fill out prior to check in and prior to getting into line.
When coming to the vaccine site for your second dose, it is recommended that individuals park by the mall entrance near the former Kmart. You will access the vaccine site at JCPenney from inside the mall. Look for signs inside to direct you to the POD.
Across Florida, cases rose by 5,302, which was a big jump from Monday’s cases that were under 3,000. The state has seen 2,016,513 cases of coronavirus with 1,979,240 residents and 37,273 non-residents making the total.
There were 41 new deaths overnight. The total deaths have climbed to 33,449. Of those deaths, 32,820 residents and 629 non-residents.
There were 82,077 tests processed with 76,763 negative results. The positivity rate was 6.47%.
Across the nation, there has been 29,899,000 cases of the virus and 543,477 deaths.
Globally, 123,968,736 cases of infection and 2,728,332 deaths.