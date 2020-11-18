SEBRING — In the company of family and some friends, socially distanced of course, Orval Bucklew celebrated his 100th birthday. Bucklew was born Nov. 12, 1920. Cake and punch was served to guests spread out in the garage and driveway for coronavirus precautions.
Bucklew’s wife, Rozetta, of nearly 80 years was by his side, as she has been since the couple married on Dec. 28, 1941. Rozetta was a homemaker and mother to William and Sherry, as well as working on the family farm.
The family has stayed very close over the years. Orval and Rozetta live in Golf Hammock. William and his sister Sherry Wallace live in Golf Hammock as well.
Orval has caregivers who make sure he gets outside for fresh air. Rozetta, at 97, still manages their household and cooks Orval all his meals. According to William, she makes three meals daily with salads. He suspects that may have something to do with his dad’s longevity.
“Mom always made three hearty meals, always well balanced,” William said. “They do everything in moderation.”
The Bucklews are transplants and moved to get out of the Coal City, Indiana winters. First the couple camped, then they were “snowbirds” and finally became permanent residents, their son said.
Orval is a World War II veteran and served in the United States Air Force. He enlisted before getting drafted. He was stationed at several bases and eventually in Guam, where he served with the 331st Bomb Group. Oval was a rail gunner in a B-29 Super Fortress.
When Orval’s military service was over, he returned to Indiana in 1946 where he and Rozetta worked on her family’s ranch.
“Dad grew up on a farm and worked in the city as a metal fabricator to supplement the farm income until he retired,” William said. “That’s a fancy name for welder.”
Orval and Rozetta were very active in their church in Indiana. They joined Whispering Pines Baptist Church when they moved to Sebring. Rozetta has remained active at the church until COVID-19 recently put a crimp in those activities.
William’s favorite memory of his father growing up was Sunday picnics at the state park after church.
Orval is taking turning 100 in stride. His son says he is treating it just like any other birthday. He smiles and says “thank you” when people congratulate him but doesn’t have much to say about it. William said he has never asked his father what his secret to longevity but said his life is is a good model.
“Work hard, eat well and go to church regularly.”