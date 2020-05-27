LAKE PLACID — A 30-year tradition is being halted as the coronavirus causes the cancellation of yet another major event — the Caladium Festival on July 24-26. The 24th annual Car & Bike show and the Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium Festival slated for the same weekend are also canceled.
It is not the first time that the festival has been canceled, but organizers say it is very rare for it to happen.
The festival was started in 1990 by local growers Carolyn Phypers of Happiness Farms and Dot Bates of Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums. Phypers and Bates ran the festival until they turned it over to the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce in 2007, according to Jennifer Bush, executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
Since then, the festival has grown from raising awareness for the local colorful tuber foliage to a weekend event. The two-day event that pays homage to everything caladium and brings an estimated tens of thousands of people into the tiny town. Countless hours of volunteer hours are spent preparing for the festival and vendors travel hundreds of miles to be a part of the festivities.
“Organizing a festival this size takes months of planning and preparations,” Bush said. “The Caladium Festival brings over 200 craft and food vendors as well as 20,000 visitors to the area. Our Car & Bike Show is one of the largest and well-attended in the area. Neither of these events would be possible without the hundreds of volunteers willing to give so freely of their time year after year.”
Art contests for adults and children normally take place and Stuart Park is the center of the sales of bulbs and plants. Music and entertainment of all types will be missed this year.
Simply because the festival has been canceled doesn’t mean the growing season has. Normally, growers plan on selling large quantities of their stock at the festival. Contact the following to place an order:
- Bates Sons & Daughters, 863-465-3274;
- Happiness Farms, 863-465-2313;
- Classic Caladiums, 863-453-0014; or
- Florida Boys Caladiums, 863-699-9198.
See caladiumfestival.org for more information on the Caladium Festival.
“As the newly hired executive director, this pandemic has made my first few months challenging and different to say the least,” Bush said. “With the backing of the current board of directors, local growers, as well as community support, I feel the right decision is being made to postpone the event until next summer. I appreciate all the dedication and past choices the previous executive director and board of directors have made to insure we can come out of this as just a one-time setback. I know we will return in 2021 with a very successful festival!”
The chamber of commerce is targeting June 8 to reopen. Bush said masks will have to be worn and the CDC’s guidelines followed for social distancing. Only the front lobby will be open. The Mural Society will remain closed.