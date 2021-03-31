LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Festival will go on this summer after last year’s events were canceled due to COIVD-19 concerns. The 30th annual festival will take place from July 23-25 at Stuart Park and surrounding areas in the heart of uptown Lake Placid.
Along with the festival, the slightly younger 24th annual Car & Bike Show will take place on Saturday, July 24 at DeVane Park. Slated to also return is the Dr. Tom McDonald 5K Race.
For 30 years the town has hosted the festival that gives homage to the caladiums that have made it the Caladium Capitol of the World. The caladium is honored in artwork, jewelry, garden art, flower arranging, and sold by the bulb or plant. The days are celebrated with local talents to entertain the tens of thousands of people the festival brings in. Air-conditioned bus ride tours that take guests to the caladium fields east of town are very popular. Food vendors will provide a wide variety of festival fare.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce has gone high-tech and has a devoted website to the festival at caladiumfestival.org. The website is a great resource for information on the history of the festival and volunteer opportunities as well as vendor information and applications. The chamber uses other social media sites to promote the festival. Bus tickets for the caladium field tours are also available in advance from the website.
“We always welcome help from the community and vendors can now find applications on our new website making it easier to sign up,” GLPCC Executive Director Jennifer Bush said.
Safety protocols will be put in place and the chamber is working out many details of the event.
“We love our community and what the festival brings here every year. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces and new faces visit the area and our local businesses,” Bush said.
Bush said they are seeking volunteers in all aspects of the festival and Car & Bike Show, as well as vendors.