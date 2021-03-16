SEBRING – Following many race-oriented events, like Fan Fest, the start of the 69th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts is March 17-20. Race fans love the speed at which the cars propel themselves down the track. Those same speeds can also produce some nasty wrecks.
Driver safety is paramount to AdventHealth doctors like Dr. Cary Pigman. He is the medical director at track side and one of the doctors who travel in a mobile medical unit to treat drivers on the track. Pigman will be at the races for the entire event. He wants to see you at the races, but he doesn’t want you to see him.
“We have two roles for physicians at the track,” Pigman said. “One physician is in the medical center, which is there at ‘pit out,’ and is a typical medical clinic with some medical supplies and some medical equipment. There’s also a doctor, half the time it’s me, half the time it’s someone else, who’s in the so-called ‘99 car’ and that’s just what it’s labeled by race control. The 99 car in the past has been a Porsche Cayenne. Inside of it is a lot of extrication equipment. It also has some fire-fighting equipment but there is a specific fire truck that has more fire-fighting equipment inside of it.”
The Cayenne is outfitted with special equipment and doctors who have special training and they have to get to the crash quickly, as lives can hang in the balance.
“It responds to all track incidents. Our responsibility is to assess the circumstance, secure the scene and what the medical end of it might be is to assist in extrication. The two things we train for and hope we never have to do anything about would be emergency airway support and initial burn resuscitation,” Pigman said.
“We require everyone who is going to be in the 99 car to be an emergency medicine physician. In residency and for emergency medicine I think every program in the United States requires rotation through a fire rescue unit. In that there is instruction on how paramedics and firemen do their jobs.”
Pigman and others have trained in the past with the World Endurance Championship and firefighters on extricating drivers from the WEC cars, some of which are hybrids. In hybrid cars, the first responders have to know what they can safely touch and what to stay away from.
The most common injury the 99 Docs see is a brief loss of consciousness.
“In other words, they’re in the car, they’re a little dazed but they know who they are and where they are, they just don’t recall the event itself,” Pigman said.
Even through high-speed frightening crashes, the drivers are relatively safe.
“We’re going to do the initial assessment and stabilization of trauma. The bottom line is I’ve been doing this for 20 years and thank the Lord, there’s been some terrible collisions on the track but the cars have become so safe over the years it’s amazing how much damage you can have to the cars and have a driver climb out and walk away from it.”
The docs will take the driver to the “pit-out” clinic to assess whether a driver can continue. A separate care center is in the midway for the general public. AdventHealth spokesperson Rafael Lopez said dehydration is the most common ailment treated by the midway clinic.
Pigman said there is a lot of training for something the 99 Docs hope they never have to use.
The International Motor Sports Association has attempted a “bubble” where there are people inside it who have been tested for COVID and have been questioned and temperatures checked.
Unfortunately for Pigman, he is not driving the 99 car.
“As much as I would love to drive that thing, no. We’re in the back seat. They have drivers who know how to make those Cayennes go fast around the track,” he laughed. “It’s a fun way to experience racing. I like racing. It’s a good way to experience it without having to buy a race car of my own.”
Carry’s wife, Libby Pigman, would probably put her foot down on that one.