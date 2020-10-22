SEBRING — Highlands County is about ready to ask for its Phase 2 allocation for the CARES Act.
Legislative Affairs Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong said the county has spent almost all of its initial $4.6 million allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“We’ve only heard of one other [Florida] county that has moved into Phase 2 dollars,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said.
Armstrong told the Board of County Commission on Tuesday that the second phase of funding will be a direct allocation.
Instead of being a second 25%, it will be 20%, Vosburg said. That works out to approximately $3.68 million, based on the first 25% allocation, just slightly more than the $3.43 million the county has distributed so far.
Vosburg said the county still has $1.2 million left to spend out of the first allocation before tapping the second one.
Once the county spends the second phase, the county may continue offering aid under the CARES Act, but only on a reimbursement basis, Vosburg said.
Disbursements have been as follows:
Businesses (for profit) — $1.75 million allotted and $1.3 million spent.
Non-profits — $250,000 allotted and $177,000 spent.
Individuals — $1.25 million allotted and $1.392 million spent.
Community proposals — $250,000 allotted and $163,350 spent.
PPE — $120,000 allotted and $5,673 spent.
Testing — $500,000 allotted and $5,573 spent.
Government administration of funds — $513,000 allotted and $154,765 spent.
Vosburg said the county overspent on individuals, but found that was the area with the greatest demand, and used discretion to move funds around from the over-budgeted categories.
Between individuals, businesses and government disbursements, he said the county would likely distribute the remaining Phase 1 funds very soon and begin tapping the second phase, in about two or three weeks.
Commission Chair Ron Handley asked how soon the next phase would be available. Armstrong said it’s already “in our portal,” but the county can’t access it until expending the remaining $1.2 million.
Vosburg said the county will need to submit both how it spent the first allocation and then submit how it will expend the next allocation.
Armstrong will not be there to oversee it, however. She and her husband are moving to the Panhandle, where she will take a similar position to the one she has.
Wednesday was her last day.
In the meantime, the county has set up a process for county and Clerk of Courts Office staff members to review and audit applications.
Vosburg said that process improved dramatically since he, Armstrong and Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski last reported on the process.
The report he saw last week, Vosburg said, had almost all checks issued.
Armstrong said her office had received a list of concerns from the clerk’s auditors to then resolve by the 2 p.m. Wednesday deadline.
She said Kaszubowski now has approximately six auditors on the task, where the process started with two.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked if the county will reopen the applications for people who haven’t applied, in order to drain the first phase, or have them wait for the second phase.
Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner said she wouldn’t have exact numbers until Friday, but expects there won’t be enough left to reopen Phase 1.
Instead, Hurner said, they will wait until they new funds are available. Vosburg said he doesn’t want to open it up before the second phase is ready, because he anticipates a lag time.
Armstrong said the state has also assigned a liaison for each county to help improve communication with the state on the matter.
Hurner said she, Armstrong and Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss would meet Tuesday and talk to the state, also, to ensure all interested parties, especially businesses, get informed as soon as possible about the opportunity to apply.