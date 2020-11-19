SEBRING — Those still waiting for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Emergency Stimulus (CARES) Act funds may not have long to wait.
Those funds will have to move quicker than they did in Phase 1, said LaTosha Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, who also oversees disbursement of CARES Act funds through the county. The deadline this go around for all payments to be in hand is Dec. 30.
Reportedly, there’s more potential funding through Phase 3 than through the first two phases combined, although that funding will likely go to municipalities and government agencies, Reiss said.
Highlands County received $4.6 million for Phase 1 and $3.6 million for Phase 2. Phase 3 funding, potentially, would exceed $10 million, on a reimbursement basis only, Reiss said: The state would have to approve all payments.
Also, the county will have to expend all Phase 2 funding prior to tapping any Phase 3 funds, Reiss told commissioners.
“This is a big undertaking for the next couple [of] weeks,” Reiss said.
Highlands County took in Phase 2 applications up until Tuesday last week. The county received 1,473 individual applications, 243 business applications and 92 community proposals. Of the individuals, 580 did not meet the criteria for applications.
“As we’re going through those, of course, some obviously do not meet criteria,” Reiss said, adding that those are then marked as such. “Unfortunately, that is the majority of those cases right now.”
Twelve individual cases are in the first review stage, 173 are in the second and 88 are in the request-for-information stage. Thirty are in final review.
Of the 243 for-profit or nonprofit business requests, 90 did not meet criteria, 17 are in first review, 17 are in second review and 11 have requests for information. Two are in final review.
Community proposals have not advanced as far as the others. Out of 92 applications, 79 did not meet criteria and the remaining 13 have only gone as far as first review.
Applications, after being submitted, go through an initial application review. If it doesn’t meet criteria, county staff reaches out to the applicant for additional information.
Once it passes, it goes to a second review. Reiss said she then reviews it, then it goes to the Clerk of Courts Office business section for an audit before being paid out.
“So it is not a quick process. It is very labor intensive,” Reiss said.
“We’re turning [them] around almost in 24 to 48 hours,” Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said. “So everything’s getting paid very quickly in the Clerk’s Office.”
Information about the process is on the county’s website at highlandsfl.gov.
Commissioner Chris Campbell asked if the county was on time to get the funds distributed by Dec. 30. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county had plans to get Phase 2 funds disbursed before Thanksgiving, but that won’t happen.
As soon as county staff can show that all second-round funds have been expended, Reiss said, they will begin lining up remaining applications from local municipalities and government agencies whose requests were pushed off during the other funding phases.
When asked how quickly the state would reimburse funds to the county, Reiss said it has taken a while in the past, as with reimbursement for emergency management expenses after Hurricane Irma.
“Those processes can take a little bit of time, because, of course, they have 67 counties right now asking them for money,” Reiss said, “but they have ensured us that those will be turned around quicker than the [public assistance] processes that we are used to. They are saying within a couple of weeks.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if there would be an additional option for individuals, for-profit businesses and nonprofits to apply for funds.
“I’m afraid for Round 3, if we opened another application period, we would not have time to process those applications, get them through the audit process and paid out prior to that deadline,” Reiss said.
Roberts said he wanted to make sure funding got provided to those who need it.
“The reason I asked that is, obviously, we don’t want to leave money on the table, OK, and there are businesses out there, and individuals, as well, and some non-profits that can’t operate like they used to,” Roberts said.