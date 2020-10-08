SEBRING — County officials have begun to hear back from local businesses, thankful for checks from the county’s share of CARES Act funds. Meanwhile, some businesses and many individuals have heard nothing from the county on when, or if, they will receive assistance.
That was the combined message from Tuesday’s presentation by Legislative and Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong and the thread comments on the county’s Facebook Live broadcast of the Board of County Commission meeting.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act sent Highlands County approximately $4.6 million in surplus funds left over from when big Florida counties got assistance during the stimulus package earlier this year. It represents 25% of the potential allocation available to the county.
Highlands County has until Dec. 31 to spend those funds, and can qualify for more if county officials can show they have already effectively spent the $4.6 million and/or have greater need in the county. The county had to report to the state on its progress on Sept. 25. Armstrong said Tuesday that report said the county has spent $3 million so far.
Out of 747 applications from businesses for assistance, 543 were approved and 259 checks had been cut as of Sept. 25, Armstrong said. Another 52 applications are under “second review” right now with 105 under final review.
Armstrong said 14 were denied, two were closed, five were closed because they were individual applications, one was incomplete and 25 were duplicate applications.
People who spoke at the meeting and had sent emails to Armstrong said the checks arrived just in time to avert a financial disaster.
“I don’t know where or [to] who a “thank you” should be sent, but you don’t know what a blessing this is,” one email message read. “Yesterday the air-conditioner that cools [two] of our classrooms has (sic) to have some major repairs. Certainly these were not budgeted items. Perfect timing for this grant.”
Another wrote, “The struggle for our salon industry is real. God bless you for giving me the opportunity to continue serving my community.”
Susan Norris of Trinity Tots Preschool, who said hers was the air-conditioning problem, said the majority of early childhood centers are struggling.
Some non-working parents or those with grandparents available to watch children have chosen to keep their kids at home during the pandemic. The loss of five to 10 children’s tuition can hurt budgets, she said. She also said the water bill has gone up, the daycare purchased a fogger to sanitize items, extra thermometers and sanitization supplies.
Anthony Haney, executive director of the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, said their facility has lost $2 million in revenue and dropped staff from approximately 27 to five.
“We believe that we are going to overcome it,” Haney said.
Laurie Murphy with Nu-Hope Elder Care Services said the non-profit had to close down congregate meal sites, because of the pandemic.
“As a non-profit, as I’m sure you all know, it’s a struggle,” Murphy said. “The services you have in January, you have to make sure to have in December. Clients aren’t just ‘one and done.’”
Where the organization was delivering 115 meals to homes in January, they delivered 565 in August.
Comments on the thread said they are still in the midst of that disaster and are afraid of going under.
Local business owners Vicki and Mike Jarvis, speaking via the social media thread, said several businesses haven’t gotten their money, and they were approved back in August and September.
Christopher Santi lodged several complaints through the thread regarding the time and number of people dedicated to checking applications.
“Y’all need some more staff working on this,” wrote La’Keidra Gasper. “This is ridiculous.”
Individual cases saw a total of 2,426 applications, of which 719 were approved and 498 got checks cut as of Sept. 25. Of the total, 976 are in second review and 454 are in final review. Eight have been closed, with another closed and approved as business applications, with another two listed as needed to apply as businesses. Of the rest, 28 were denied, five were incomplete and 170 were closed as duplicates.
To questions from commissioners, Armstrong said they have added a reviewer to the final review stage, and a lot of individual cases should be going over to the Clerk of Courts for review.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said county officials’ reviews of business applications should be complete this week with individual applications going through the middle of next week.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked how the county compares to other counties on getting applications approved. Vosburg said he was biased, but thought they were doing well.
“Another county just opened the application process on Oct. 5,” Vosburg said. “We’re being compared to larger counties that got money first.”
Brooks asked further on how the process is working, and Armstrong said Highlands is “ahead of the game” compared to that other county.
Brooks then asked about the second allotment, and Armstrong said the county is working daily with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the funds.
Once the county gets this first round of checks wrapped up in a couple of weeks, then the second allotment would be considered, she said. Some counties will have even less time to get and use that money.
When people call in to the county’s hotline, Armstrong said, call-takers can look at the online application portal to review the status of the case for that caller.
Kutanya Williams-Mckeithan, commenting online, did not think the county did a great job of informing the community on how the program would work.
“It leaves the community waiting, confused and aggravated by this entire process,” Williams-Mckeithan wrote.
Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray, running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 17, warned commissioners not to forget that they can use the funds for “stop gap” measures.
He said the government sent out $6.42 trillion and “can’t do that again,” so he encouraged people to request what they need.
“We pay $200 billion per year [for the federal government] to redistribute to the local governments,” Murray said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”