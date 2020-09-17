SEBRING — On Sept 1, local business owners Mike and Vicki Jarvis learned they’d been approved for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
On Wednesday, 15 days later, they told the Highlands News-Sun they hadn’t yet seen a check.
“How are we supposed to pay our bills?” Vicki Jarvis asked.
Out of 2,371 CARES Act applications “touched” by county officials, 1,591 have passed the review process, but only 147 individuals and 88 businesses have been sent checks.
The process is about 18% behind schedule, said Jerome Kaszubowski, senior director of Business Services for the Clerk of Courts Office.
County officials have approved, in total, 583 applications from individuals and 339 from businesses for help from the CARES Act, said Sydney Armstrong, Highlands County’s legislative affairs/grants coordinator.
Aside from the ones already paid, she said, very few may get paid this week or get counted in the county’s report to state officials. The reporting deadline moved up from Sept. 30 to Sept. 25 — a week from Friday.
Kaszubowski and Heather Woods, the Clerk’s compliance and internal auditor, told county commissioners this week that approximately 100 applications are pending for payment on Friday, but just 12 are ready to go.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked the source of the “log jam” in the process, and County Administrator Randy Vosburg said it’s communication with businesses, and sheer volume of applications with individuals.
Woods said the “error rate” with individual applications has been low — 7.7% — but with the volume of applications, those that passed review over the weekend, will not make Friday’s check run.
Out of the approved business applications, Armstrong said 66 had some issues, such as missing or unmatched information. She’s worked with Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, to get calls out for that missing data.
Responses have been few, Armstrong said.
Kaszubowski has eight people helping, 10% of his workforce, but with court hearings starting to back up, he said he’ll need to move people to managing caseloads.
“This is critical for a lot of folks,” Elwell said, noting that the moratorium on foreclosures ends on Sept. 30.
Elwell asked if Woods’ staff could handle the remaining reviews. She said three people handling 45 applications per day probably could.
Kaszubowski said he also has two people on the call center to answer questions and get missing information.
He told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that the Clerk’s Office, through all CARES Act programs, has disbursed $473,500 so far, just 10% of the first allocation.
Elwell worried Highlands County may have even more trouble with the second round of applications, when the initial $4.6 million allocation may increase by as much as $13.8 million.
Vosburg said Highlands is doing better than some counties that have not yet or only just decided how to disburse their funds.
“Of counties in our region, we are ahead,” Vosburg said.
Elwell said the county still has a “lot of wrinkles” to “smooth out” before the next round.
“We’ve got to do what most governments don’t do very well, and that’s move quickly,” Elwell said.