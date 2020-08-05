SEBRING — After just one day of opening applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, Highlands County has 858 aid applications in various stages of processing.
The online application portal, available at HighlandsCARES.com, was open from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, and will only take applications during those hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, said Legislative Affairs Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong in her report Tuesday to the County Commission. Applicants can also apply by mail via a written application.
As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, she said, the county had seen 199 applications for the small business relief grant, for both for-profit and nonprofit entities. Of those, she said, 119 had been submitted, two had just been received and 78 were in progress.
For individuals, Armstrong had 657 applications: 394 submitted, one just received and 231 in progress.
Her office had also seen another 34 applications under "community proposals" — possible relief efforts being organized for the community.
Businesses seeking assistance with the process can contact the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, a coordinating partner for that business side of the process, at 863-385-8448.
Individuals can contact the United Way of Central Florida at 863-648-1500, ext. 263, Armstrong said.
Owners of Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Inc., on Lake Josephine Road, said their new business does not have a previous-year balance sheet or tax returns to demonstrate their losses. Armstrong said businesses such as theirs, especially those that like them have stayed running during the pandemic, can contact her to find out how to demonstrate what losses they've had.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if Armstrong and her staff were prepared to go through almost 900 applications, with many more to come. Armstrong said they were, with staff and partners lined up to do the first and second reviews. She would do the final reviews.
"I’m the final set of eyes," Armstrong said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said furloughed Highlands County Clerk of Courts employees would also do another review after Armstrong, right before checks are cut.
Vosburg said people are ready to perform dual roles on the county side. Deputy Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said people would be available on the Clerk's side, as well.
"We will keep them on our payroll," Kaszubowski said.
Vosburg suggested such employee payroll could also be reimbursed through the CARES Act funds, which have a line item for administrative funds.
At present, the Clerk of Courts has suffered a 13.5% cut in the annual budget, all in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 50% cut for that period.
As a result, Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine has had to cut paychecks by 20%, furlough employees and move people to four-day weeks.
Germaine has said that if funds for the court functions of his office aren't restored by Gov. Ron DeSantis by Aug. 18, he will run out of funds and have to shut down the office.