SEBRING — People wishing to complete applications for Phase 1 of all Highlands CARES grant programs will want to turn in or finalize applications by noon today.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission has sent email notifications to all persons whose applications are still in progress, informing them of today’s deadline. Anyone with an application in progress will need to complete and submit that application before the deadline.
The Highlands CARES application portal is open until noon at HighlandsCares.com.
People who have or plan to apply for this funding as well as for help with their mortgage or rent should be aware that the two programs are mutually exclusive.
Those who qualify for direct CARES Act assistance would still qualify for the mortgage/rent assistance, also from CARES Act funds, to be allocated through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP), said Gloria Rybinski, Highlands County public information officer.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission received the housing help funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation as part of its $4.6 million CARES Act allotment to help Highlands County residents who have experienced a job loss or a reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.
Highlands County government has been allocated approximately $300,000 to assist eligible residents with rental and mortgage assistance payments, or emergency repairs for people whose COVID-related economic situations have prevented them from making these payments.
County commissioners officially allocated the funds on Tuesday at their regular meeting.
Completed applications for housing assistance may be mailed to P.O. Box 1926, Sebring, FL 33871-1926, or may be emailed to lcastillo@highlandsfl.gov. Applications are available online at highlandsfl.gov under Departments: Development Services, then Housing.
That deadline won’t hit until Sept. 15, Rybinski said.