SEBRING — Highlands County residents who have not already received help from the CARES Act will get a chance to apply next week.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but ending at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 10, the portal at HighlandsCares.com will reopen 24/7 to take new applications for Phase 2 of funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Individuals who need help with their applications may call the United Way of Central Florida at 863-648-1500, Ext. 263 or the United Way’s 211 service.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations needing help with applications should call The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448.
Any individual, business or non-profit organization that was approved and received funds from the Individual Grant program or the Small Business Relief Grant program during Phase 1 are not eligible for Phase 2.
Also, anyone who fails to provide the necessary information or documents by the Nov. 10 deadline will have their application automatically denied.
The first phase of funds were approximately $4.6 million, or 25% of the county’s allocation of funds from the surplus federal funds not already given to large counties for the program that started over the summer.
When the federal government approved the plan to supply the remaining surplus funds to smaller but also hard-hit counties, the plan was to have the funds allocated through the state in portions.
Once the counties disbursed the first 25%, they would be eligible to distribute the next 25% to anyone who needed it.
Sometime during the program, that second phase got reduced to 20% — approximately $3.68 million — which can be distributed freely by the county.
Phase 3, if the county qualifies for it, would be on a reimbursement-only basis, said Sydney Armstrong, who served this year as the county’s legislative affairs and grants coordinator, before taking a new job last week.
At that point, she told commissioners, if anyone else needs help, the county may review and decide whether or not to do it, but would have to pay out of it’s own reserves and then apply for reimbursement.
Individual citizens may apply for $1,500. It’s open to Highlands County residents who are 18 or older and have experienced a verifiable loss of income due to COVID-19 as of March 17, 2020.
Payments are made directly to the individual.
They need the following documents: A valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license listing their residence in Highlands County; proof of loss of income related to COVID-19 — such as a furlough notice, lay-off letter from employer, unemployment statement or pay stubs, and a copy of their W-2 or 1099.
Businesses (for-profit or non-profit) can receive a tiered amount based on the number of employees, as long as the entity has suffered a negative impact due to COVID-19 as of March 17, 2020.
Funds will go directly to the organization/entity.
Those with up to five employees may receive up to $2,000; six to 15 employees, $5,000; 16-25 employees, $7,000; and 26-75 employees, $10,000.
An applicant may apply for up to two businesses or non-profit organizations, and will need to self-certify information in the application process. They must be a for-profit or non-profit business with its principal location in Highlands County, operating legally in Highlands County and the State of Florida prior to March 17, 2020.
Those who have already received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) are eligible.
Funds may be used to cover operational costs.
They need to have the following documentation: A copy or legible image of each owner’s or executive leadership’s valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license; “active” status business registration from the Florida Division of Corporations, information that estimates the company’s average monthly expenses before March 17, 2020, either a copy of a municipal business license, a copy of Schedule C or a copy of a 1099, and a completed and signed IRS W-9 form.
Businesses with two or more employees will need a W-3 summary or IRS 941 showing the number of employees prior to March 17, 2020.
Eligible non-profit organizations may also submit funding requests for community proposals for new or existing programs that help the Highlands County community respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-profit organizations may apply for the Small Business Relief Grant program as well as the Community Proposals program.
Those programs may be future programs or a retroactive reimbursement for existing programs related to COVID-19 support as of March 17, 2020.
Funds will go directly to the organization.
Non-profit organizations will need to self-certify information in the application process, and again, those who received help under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and/or from an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) are eligible.
The non-profit must have its principal location in Highlands County, legally operating within Highlands County and the State of Florida prior to March 17, 2020.
For community proposals, non-profit businesses must provide a copy or picture of each owner’s valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license; “active” status business registration from the Florida Division of Corporations, a copy of municipal business license, a copy of Schedule C or copy of 1099; a completed and signed IRS W-9 form, and information to estimate company’s average monthly expenses before March 17, 2020.
Those with two or more employees will need a W-3 summary or IRS 941 form showing the number of employees prior to March 17, 2020;
County staff, as before, will review Community Proposals applications and bring them before the Board of County Commission at the regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 1.
During Phase 1, Armstrong and Business and Economic Development Executive Manager Meghan DiGiacomo, along with county staff and auditors from the financial section of the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office reviewed applications.
At the end of the first application period — at the end of August — a total of 2,344 local individuals and 732 businesses had submitted applications.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the county received more applications than that, but those were the ones that got through the process and submitted applications before the deadline.
Rybinski said the county also had 26 applications submitted for community proposals, out of 204 applications started but not completed.
Likewise, the county also had a total of 3,219 individual applications started and 955 business applications started, but not finished.
Phase 1 disbursements were as follows:
- Businesses (for profit) — $1.75 million allotted and $1.3 million spent.
- Non-profits — $250,000 allotted and $177,000 spent.
- Individuals — $1.25 million allotted and $1.392 million spent.
- Community proposals — $250,000 allotted and $163,350 spent.
- Personal Protection Equipment — $120,000 allotted and $5,673 spent.
- Testing — $500,000 allotted and $5,573 spent.
- Government administration of funds — $513,000 allotted and $154,765 spent.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said on Oct. 20 that the county overspent on individuals, but found that was the area with the greatest demand, and used discretion to transfer funds from over-budgeted categories.