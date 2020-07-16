Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.