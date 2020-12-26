LAKE PLACID — The year 2020 will go down in infamy as one of the most difficult in history, not because of war or famine but because of an invisible virus called COVID-19. The virus forced many to alter everything, including the way we celebrate the holidays. Perhaps the hardest hit has been those in long-term care facilities, whose visits with loved ones has been significantly altered.
Knowing that Christmas was going to be very different for residents of Orchid Cove at Lake Placid (formerly Lake Placid Health and Rehab), the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce board members decided to bring a little Christmas cheer to its 123 residents.
“We asked how not having visitors would affect the residents,” Executive Director Jennifer Bush said.
Led by Bush, the Joy of Giving campaign was birthed. What better way to spread cheer besides sending holiday arrangements from Kelley’s Florist? The chamber asked individuals and local businesses to sponsor a Christmas arrangement for $25 per resident. The arrangements were evergreens or dish gardens decorated with Christmas decorations and bows.
“We chose Kellie (Kelley) because she does outstanding work and is a chamber member. Some people were able to sponsor more than one resident,” Bush said.
Kellie Kelley is also an author; her shop is on Interlake Boulevard. By Wednesday, all the residents’ arrangements were sponsored thanks to a very generous community.
Bush loaded her trunk several times and headed over to Orchid Cove to deliver the Christmas creations. The arrangements had to be dropped off at the front desk to be distributed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“They told me, ‘We wish you could see their faces,’” the facility’s staff told Bush.
“Every time I drove away, I had tears of joy in my eyes.” Bush said. “I knew it would affect me, I just did not expect it to that much.”
Orchid Cove of Lake Placid’s Director of Business Development Natalie Yeazel said the residents were pleased with their gifts.
“The residents were excited to receive their arrangements,” she said. “They really brightened their holidays. We want to thank the community and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce for thinking of our residents.”
Speaking of gratitude, Bush asked the Town of Lake Placid to set up a “Hero” tree in Stuart Park in the heart of uptown near the south end of the park. The chamber erected a gratitude card that read “Season’s Greetings” on the left and “Thank you first responders & front line workers” amid beautiful decorations.
“I really enjoyed doing this,” Bush said. “I think we all needed some Christmas cheer.”
The Hero Tree is nestled around the town’s newest decorations of angels with trumpets and majestic reindeer that shine brilliantly in the sun, and cute penguins. All of the décor light up at night. These new decorations and the lamp post lighted decorations along Dal Hall Boulevard were all part of a $20,000 donation to the town by an anonymous donor.
After the success of the arrangements at Orchid Cove and the Hero tree, Bush is already brainstorming ways of expanding the concept for next year.