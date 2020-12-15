SEBRING — Chen Dental will host its first Drive Thru Christmas Food Pantry from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at 2190 U.S. 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870.
They will be offering families in need a brown bag full of ingredients to make some Christmas dinner sides and desserts, recipes included. Each recipe will serve a family of four.
This is on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Their goal is to serve 100 families in need.
Visit chendental.com/events for more information on the event.
Chen Dental would like to thank their patients and friends who have donated food items and or money to help make an impact on the Highlands County families in need this Christmas season.