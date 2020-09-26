Zheng Zhongwei, an official with China’s National Health Commission, holds a chart showing different priority groups for a coronavirus vaccine as he speaks during a press conference held to discuss COVID-19 vaccine-related issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. A Chinese health official said Friday that the country’s annual production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines will top 1-billion next year, following an aggressive government support program for new factories.