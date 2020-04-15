This April 10, 2020, photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency shows laborers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus at an office building being converted into a temporary hospital in Suifenhe in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang Province. China is facing a new coronavirus flare-up along its remote northern border with Russia, far from the epicenter of Wuhan where it has all but declared victory in the battle against the pandemic. The northern frontier has been sealed and emergency medical units were rushed to the area to fend off the threat from people bringing the virus back from abroad.