JERUSALEM — On the day set aside to mark Christ's crucifixion, most churches stood empty. Streets normally filled with emotional processions were silent. St. Peter's Square was almost deserted. And many religious sites in the Holy Land were closed.
Instead, Christians around the world commemorated Good Friday behind closed doors, seeking solace in online services and trying to uphold centuries-old traditions in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the chanting of a small group of clerics echoed faintly through the heavy wooden doors, as a few people kneeled outside to pray. In St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis presided over a candle-lit procession, with nurses and doctors among those holding a torch.
The Jerusalem church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, is usually packed with pilgrims and tourists. But on Friday, four monks in brown robes and blue surgical masks prayed at the stations of the cross along the Via Dolorosa, the ancient route through the Old City where Jesus is believed to have carried the cross before his execution at the hands of the Romans. It runs past dozens of souvenir shops, cafes and hostels, nearly all of which are closed.
In any other year, tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world retrace Jesus' steps in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. But flights are grounded and most travel canceled as authorities try to prevent the spread of the virus.
James Joseph, a Christian pilgrim from Detroit dubbed "the Jesus guy" because he wears robes and goes about barefoot, lives near the Church of the Holy Sepulcher year-round. On Friday morning, he had the plaza outside to himself. He said Good Friday has special meaning this year.
"The crucifixion is the saddest thing possible, and he felt what we feel right now," he said. "But thanks be to God. ... He rose from the dead and changed the world on Easter."
In Rome, the torch-lit Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum is normally a highlight of Holy Week, drawing large crowds of pilgrims, tourists and locals. It's been scrapped this year, along with all other public gatherings in Italy, which is battling one of the world's worst outbreaks.
In the United States, the Good Friday fast typically observed by Catholics was taken up by some in other denominations as a means to connect more deeply with their faith during difficult times.
In Paris, a ceremony closed to the public was held in the charred and gutted interior of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was nearly destroyed by fire a year ago.
Archbishop Michel Aupetit and three other clergymen wore hard hats as they entered the damaged cathedral. Standing before a large cross and beneath a gaping hole in the roof, they sang, prayed and venerated a crown of thorns that survived the flames.
The bishop said the ceremony, which was broadcast live, showed that "life is still here," even as the pandemic is "spreading death and paralyzing us."