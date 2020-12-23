LAKE PLACID — The inaugural Christmas in the Park was a huge success in Highway Park on Saturday by all accounts. The event took place at the Martin Luther King Jr. complex. The success has ensured that the event will take place for years to come.
Hundreds of people attended the event and everyone wore a smile. Santa, also known as Maurice Wilson, was indeed a jolly man in his red suit and white beard – and mask, of course. Santa was given a police escort from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as he rode in the back of a pickup truck from County Road 621, down U.S. 27 to Highway Park. Youngsters were able to visit with Santa and they all promised they had been good and deserved a spot on the nice list. It must have worked, because they all got gifts.
“My favorite part was when the kids saw Santa for the first time,” Wilson said. “The smiles are something you can never forget. This was amazing for Highway Park.”
Volunteers helped Santa by giving away hundreds of bikes, scooters, hover boards and age-appropriate toys. Wilson said there was 205 bikes donated and 50 scooters. Of those, he only brought two bikes and three scooters home. His wife, Sonja, said the kids who got gifts ranged from 6 months old to 18.
“When we went to church, there were kids outside riding their new bikes,” Wilson said. “That’s how I remember Highway Park. That’s the old Highway Park.”
Christmas in the Park was started by a small grassroots group of individuals who live in the subdivision of Lake Placid. The group got the idea after they successfully organized a trunk or treat event in the neighborhood for Halloween. The founders were Maurice Wilson, Arnetta Ward, Trakennia Goldsmith, Tonya Flemming, Jaywanna Bostic and Shanda Robinson, but it took loads of volunteers to assemble bikes, wrap toys before the event and for the many positions on the day of the event.
Another highlight of the day for Wilson was when he approached an autistic youngster.
“He got up out of his chair and just waved and waved,” Wilson said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”
The fun continued as the sun was setting. A Christmas movie was shown on a giant inflatable screen. While planning the event, food was an uncertainty. Because of COVID-19, organizers had to figure out a way to do everything safely. They did. Hot dogs, pulled pork, chips, bottled water and juices were individually packaged into bags with individual condiments. Popcorn was also bagged separately for the movie.
Sonja Wilson could not have been happier with the way the event turned out, especially for her husband.
“It was great seeing how happy Maurice was,” she said. “He sat a goal and God blessed him with more than enough.”
Maurice’s goal was for every kid to have a bike if they wanted one. Before the event, Maurice said kids from Highway Park usually go to town for Christmas fun and organizers wanted to show kids from Highway Park that they can also have Christmas fun and other events in their own neighborhoods as well as others. Wilson said that it was great to see kids from other neighborhoods participate in holiday fun in Highway Park.
Maurice and the organizers wanted to thank everyone who helped make Christmas in the Park a success, especially Barefoot Ministry and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.