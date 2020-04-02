SEBRING — Local churches plan to reach out to the community, from inside their cars.
The Abide 21 local pastoral coalition has organized a “Parking Lot Prayer” event for tonight at all area hospitals. It started an online video that no less than seven people shared with David Juliano, lead pastor at First Sebring Church.
“I had had a growing sense after the first couple of weeks [of the pandemic] that we had done a pretty good job of comforting our congregation,” Juliano said, “but now we need to step out and unite the community — to let them know there’s a network of people praying for them.”
In the video on Twitter, a church in Cartersville, Georgia had surrounded a local hospital by parking on the perimeter and praying from inside their cars for the healthcare workers and people sick inside the hospital.
“I thought that would be a great idea,” Juliano said. Actually, he attributes the idea to God, directly.
“When one persons shares an idea with me, I think that’s a great idea,” Juliano said. “When several people share it with me, independently of each other, that’s God talking.”
He got in touch with Highlands Regional Medical Center and other pastors got in touch with AdventHealth. He said both hospitals loved the idea.
Juliano hopes that everyone involved will get something from it, and has heard it has been shared via social media many times.
The event starts at 6:45 p.m. He advises people to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to find a place to park, backing in if they can to face the hospital.
They will then pray for half an hour through hospital shift changes, so that the most people can see and feel it.
Please do not get out of your cars, Juliano said, adding that Highlands County sheriff’s deputies will be there to help remind people to stay isolated.
Prayer resources are available at firstsebring.org/covidprayer. Some will want it and others won’t need it, Juliano said.
He does hope that if anyone takes photos or video, they will share them with him at david@firstsebring.org.
In addition to helping uplift people at this time, Juliano said he also hoped this event would “encourage the [Christian] church to get outside its walls,” and look at new ways to engage the community.